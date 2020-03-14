 
     
MAE: Romanian infected with coronavirus dies in Italy

izolare coronavirus

The Italian authorities have confirmed the death of a Romanian citizen as caused by the COVID-19 infection, on the grounds of some pre-existing medical conditions, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) points out.

"The situation of the Romanian citizens in Italy remains a constant priority for Romania's diplomatic mission and consular offices in Italy and any information regarding the Romanian citizens in Italy will be publicly communicated by the Foreign Affairs Ministry as soon as it is confirmed by the Italian authorities, which are currently focusing, in the context of the extraordinary situation existing in the Italian Republic, with all the efforts and human resources, on activities of saving and treating the persons infected with COVID-19," the MAE shows.

