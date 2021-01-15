The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) pointed out the difference in fees for visas that allow the right to work in the United Kingdom to both the British side and at the European level and "sent relevant arguments on this topic, in the continuation of the dialogue on this topic," a press release from the MAE said.

According to the Romanian Ministry, it is about the reduction of 55 pounds applied by the British authorities to the fee for work visa applications in certain countries, Romania not being included among them.

The reduction is "a measure adopted by the British authorities in the application of the 1961 European Social Charter, to which the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 22 member states of the European Union are parties," the Romanian Ministry explained.The MAE recalls that in 1996 the revised European Social Charter was adopted, which modernizes the legal document of 1961, Romania becoming, naturally, only a party to the latter treaty. However, the United Kingdom did not become a party to the revised version of the European Social Charter from 1996, which is why it applies the measure in question (55 pounds cut) only in relation to those states which are parties to the 1961 version of the Charter (including the 22 Member States of the European Union).The MAE emphasizes that this measure does not directly target Romanian workers, who are in the same legal situation as the citizens of the other member states of the European Union who have ratified the 1996 version of the Charter.Starting this year, European Union citizens who want to work in the UK must apply for a visa to do so and meet a number of special conditions, which came into force after the United Kingdom left the European Union. More details are available on the British Government platform, gov.uk.