MAE: Speed in Moldovan Parliament's passing sweeping changes affects the rule of law

Romania is condemning the "non-transparent and contrary to democratic practices" way in which the Party of Socialists of Republic of Moldova (PSRM) and the For Moldova Platform, which includes the Sor Party, acted on December 3 in the Moldovan Parliament, blatantly ignoring the massive vote expressed by the citizens of Moldova in the November 15 presidential election.

"Romania considers that the speed in the Moldovan Parliament's passing sweeping changes with a major impact on the functioning of state institutions, without decision-making transparency and public consultation, without observing the parliamentary procedures in force, seriously affects the rule of law, the functioning of the democratic system in the Republic of Moldova," Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said Friday in a press statement.

According to MAE, "the way in which these political forces acted is all the more serious as, clearly, the direct aim was to limit the powers of the presidential office, which the candidate endorsed by PSRM lost categorically and democratically in the presidential election. "MAE added that Romania is watching with "special attention" and "concern" the ongoing events in Moldova and reiterates its support for the efforts of the President-elect to restore legality in the governing process in line with the agenda validated by the November 15 vote by the citizens of Moldova."At the same time, Romania is urging all political parties to act responsibly and to prioritise stability and Moldova's democratic path in a European spirit," according to MAE.