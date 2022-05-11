MAE: Two Romanian journalists, detained in Transnistria, released

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs on Wednesday that two Romanian journalists, detained by security forces in Transnistria, were freed, following diplomatic demarches.

MAE mentions in a release that, on Tuesday evening, it was informed regarding the fact that two Romanian journalists, present in the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova for professional purposes, cannot be contacted by the news desk, the journalists being - as it was later found out - detained by the security forces of the so-called Transnistria "authorities".

According to MAE, following the order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau conducted, as a matter of urgency, demarches on multiple channels, including with the competent authorities of the Republic of Moldova and the Mission to the Republic of Moldova of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), after a few hours obtaining the release of the two journalists.

MAE shows that the two journalists were accompanied, in security conditions, to Chisinau, where they are safe and will depart for Romania in the coming period.

The ministry informs that the MAE headquarters and the Romanian diplomatic mission in Chisinau had not received prior notice regarding the intention of the two journalists to travel to the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova, even if, recently, the so-called Transnistria "authorities" imposed a ban on the entry of foreign journalists, adding to the context of recent incidents recorded, in as-of-yet unclear circumstances, in this region.

MAE is addressing thanks especially to the authorities of the Republic of Moldova and the other Romanian authorities involved in the prompt and efficient action which, together with the demarches of the Ministry, through the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau, led to the freeing of the two Romanian journalists.

On this occasion, MAE addresses the request to journalists interested in traveling to the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova to contact the ministry prior to departure and avoid travel in the coming period.

The two journalists are affiliated with private TV station Digi24.