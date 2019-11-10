MAE:Electoral process ends in New Zealand; 191 Romanians cast their vote at polling station in Auckland

The electoral process concluded at the polling station set up in Auckland, New Zealand, with 191 Romanians who voted, during the three days, for Romania's next President, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

The polling station in Auckland was the first to open in the Diaspora, on Friday, at 1:00hrs, Romania's time, and closed on Sunday, at 10:00hrs Romania's - local time 21:00hrs.According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), a number of 191 Romanians cast their vote in Auckland.At 11:00hrs, Romania's time, over 308,000 Romanian citizens have exercised their right to vote abroad, at the polling station.Joining these, are approximately 25,200 Romanians in the Diaspora who voted via mail.As a first, this year Romanians abroad had three days at their disposal to elect Romania's President at the ballot boxes in 835 polling stations. On Friday, they could vote between 12:00hrs and 21:00hrs, local time, and on Saturday and Sunday they could vote between 7:00hrs and 21:00hrs, local time. Voters who are inside the polling station at 21:00hrs local time, as well as those queuing outside the polling station in order to exercise their right to vote are allowed to cast ballots until 23:59hrs local time.The addresses of the polling stations and other information related to the voting process are published on the website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, in the special section devoted to the presidential election.The Foreign Affairs Ministry recommends the Romanian citizens abroad to turn out to vote in the first part of the day, in order to avoid possible crowding which could arise toward the end of the polling stations schedule.