MAE:Romania does not recognize legitimacy of Crimean elections, reaffirms support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Romania does not recognize the legitimacy of the elections for the State Duma of the Russian Federation organized on Sunday in Crimea, and reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The cited source reminds that Romania does not recognize the "illegal annexation" of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation.

The MAE also informs "with regret" that the Russian Federation has opened polling stations in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, "despite the clear, contrary position of the constitutional authorities in Chisinau, which contravenes to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova."

Agerpres