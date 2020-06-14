MAI: IGSU orders subordinated units to supplement staff reserves, given inclement weather warnings

On Sunday, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations ordered the subordinated units to supplement the staff reserves, taking into account the hydrometeorological forecasts, according to which inclement weather phenomena will be present in most of the country's counties.

According to a press release of the Ministry of the Interior (MAI), the measure aims to streamline the support missions for communities that may be affected, as well as local public administration authorities.

The quoted source states that, as of Saturday, in the counties under Code Orange warnings, the County Centers for the Intervention Coordination and Management have been activated, where the representatives of all institutions competent in flood management are to be found.

"At the same time, following the working meeting that took place today, measures were ordered to monitor the watercourses and to prepare the specific intervention technique in such situations, so that the actions of limiting and removing the effects are optimally covered.today, for the optimal evaluation and coordination of the missions carried out at national level, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations ordered the activation of the Operative Group," reads the release