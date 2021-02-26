MAI launches new appeal to responsibility amid increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection rate

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) launches a new "call to responsibility" for compliance with health protection measures, especially in more crowded places, in the context of increased incidence rate of SARS-Cov-2 infections.

"Given the analysis carried out at the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) level, which shows that the incidence rate of SARS-Cov-2 infections is increasing, we launch new appeal to responsibility, for compliance with health protection measures, especially in crowded places, where the danger of disease transmission is very high," MAI spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said on Friday.

MAI recommends economic operators to show responsibility and care in carrying out activities, and teachers and parents to pay more attention to children and to insist on compliance with the rules of hygiene and health protection, and when a child has respiratory symptoms to take immediate measures.According to the MAI official, the purpose of the actions of the MAI employees is not to sanction those who violate the health protection norms, but to encourage citizens and economic operators to show responsible conduct by observing the sanitary protection measures, a fact proven also by last week's checks, when one found that "only 7% of citizens and 0.33% of verified economic operators did not comply with health protection measures."