MAI: The man from Draganeasa, who attacked a policeman, to be prosecuted

The man from Draganeasa, who got shot in the leg in the courtyard of a polling section, on Saturday night, by a policeman he attacked, is being prosecuted for disturbing public order, while he is currently in the hospital under guard, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Interior, Monica Dajbog, said.

She specified criminal proceedings were also initiated against a second suspect, who also got held in custody by the police.Several persons who were drunk entered Saturday night in the courtyard of the polling station in Draganeasa, and attacked the policeman who was on guard there."The policeman needed to use his weapon, and one of the attackers, who was the most violent, got wounded and he is now in hospital. He is stable now. The policeman got help from a group from the Prahova Special Operations Service, which remained at the location for the rest of the night. All attackers were identified and proceedings are ongoing under the coordination of the prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Campina Court," Monica Dajbog said on Sunday.He added that, later today, the investigation will be extended to include outrage and attack against a polling station."Moreove, the investigation will continue against seven other persons for disturbing public order," said Dajbog.