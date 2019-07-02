Maia Sandu: R. Moldova needs Romania's support and experience in consolidating capacities of public administration

The Republic of Moldova needs Romania's support and experience in consolidating the capacities of the local and central public administration, said Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu on Tuesday at the end of the meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila at Victoria Palace.

"We had constructive and important discussions on both the bilateral relations and the European agenda of the Republic of Moldova (...). We took this opportunity to exchange views on the synchronization of joint actions to provide more substance to the development of the European Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Moldova and Romania. During this meeting, we reiterated our desire to deepen the institutional collaboration in various fields. I approached the opportunity to maintain the format of the joint government meetings which have proved to be an instrument useful for coordinating aspects of the bilateral agenda," Maia Sandu said in the joint press statements held alongside the head of the Bucharest Executive.According to the Moldovan Prime Minister, another topic tackled during the discussions was the "implementation of projects in the field of energy, with emphasis on finalizing the construction and putting into operation of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline.""We reiterated the vital interest in completing the works on the entire site during 2020. We also discussed the importance of the interconnections of the high voltage power lines as well as the construction of the Unirii motorway and of the bridge over Prut river, in the Ungheni town region," Maia Sandu added.She went on to say that another priority discussed during the meeting with the Romanian counterpart was aimed at increasing trade and mutual investment."In the given context, we welcomed the increase of the presence of the Romanian business environment in the economic life of the Republic of Moldova and we encouraged the Romanian companies to come to invest in the Republic of Moldova. We pointed out that, at present, Romania is the biggest trading partner of the Republic of Moldova and we reiterated the confidence that the economic relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova will continue," the Moldovan premier said.Maia Sandu welcomed at the meeting "the positive developments in promoting twinning partnerships at the local public administration level." "I believe that this form of cooperation is a successful one and deserves to be supported by both governments. We need Romania's support and experience in consolidating the capacities of local and central public administration in the Republic of Moldova," she underscored.Finally, the head of the Chisinau Executive thanked the Romanian Prime Minister for the support that the Republic of Moldova has gained over time, and conveyed that the Moldovan side still greatly counts on the support of the Romanian authorities and the support of the citizens.

AGERPRES