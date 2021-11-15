MaiMultVerde Association starts campaign to create first community forest in Giurgiu County

The environment volunteers will plant, throughout November, 50,000 saplings of 55 species in Giurgiu County, in a campaign dedicated to building the first community forest in Romania, shows a press release of the MaiMultVerde Association, sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The activity is organized as part of the program "Romania plants for tomorrow", supported by OMV Petrom with the aid of the Giurgiu City Hall and in collaboration with Studio Poteca.

Thus, the Cama Community Forest will be created on a 10-hectare area, on the bank of the channel with the same name that connects Giurgiu to the Danube. The site belongs to a key landscape in the ecology and biodiversity of the Danube Green Corridor, and the land has the potential to increase the value of the natural patrimony of the city of Giurgiu and to become a center for education and a link for the community."The land proposed for planting by the MaiMultVerde association in collaboration with landscape architect Alexandru Gheorghe is on the social border of the city and has true potential to become a link between the city and the Danube, a connection between the city and Ramadan Island. The spot represents a key landscape in the ecology and biodiversity of the Danube Green Corridor and has the potential to become a center for education and a link of the community to the valuable natural patrimony of Giurgiu. The residents of Giurgiu are invited to get involved in the development, maintenance and management of the forest. It will need the community to exist. Whether we are speaking of watering the saplings in times of drought, cutting spontaneous plants that compete on the nutrient and water level with the good development of roots for the saplings, defining path to explore biodiversity, protecting wild bird nests, etc.," the quoted release mentions."Romania plants for tomorrow" is the most important private planting initiative in Romania, supported by OMV Petrom, through the Tara lui Andrei (Andrei's Country - e.n.) programme, and by partner NGOs: Plantam fapte bune in Romania (Planting good deeds in Romania), Vacaresti Natural Park, Act for Tomorrow, ViitorPlus, Padurea Copiilor (Children's Forest). The program started in 2020 and will run for a period of 3 years, with the objective to plant 1.5 million saplings on a 300 hectare surface area.So far, as part of the campaign, with the aid of over 500 volunteers, 150,000 saplings of various species were planted on a 30-hectare area of degraded land, in Marsa commune (Giurgiu County), Talpa commune (Teleorman County), Videle (Teleorman County) and Mischii (Dolj County).The MaiMultVerde Association is implementing, starting in 2008, projects for environment protection in accordance to its mission to build a culture of responsibility and environment volunteering in Romania. In ten years, the organization has drawn 5,827,714 euro for activities to protect the environment, funds obtained from sponsorships of large companies in Romania, individual donations and non-refundable public financing.