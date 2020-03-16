Maintenance and repair of vehicles, motorcycles and market services increase in January 2020

The wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles increased as gross series by 3.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

In January 2020 against January 2019, the total volume of wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality went up 4.2 percent.

Market services provided to the population, as gross series, recorded a turnover by 16.5 percent higher compared to January 2019.

Market services provided to the population, as adjusted series according to the number of working days, increased by 14.7 percent in January 2020 compared to January 2019.

Moreover, in January 2020 compared to the previous month, the volume of wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, as gross series, decreased by 22.3 percent.

In January 2020 against December 2019, the total volume of wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality went up 0.4 percent.

In respect to market services provided to the population, as gross series, in January 2020 compared to the previous month, the turnover registered a decrease by 7.5 percent.

The volume of market services provided to the population, as adjusted series according to the number of working days, decreased by 0.6 percent in January 2020 compared to the previous month.