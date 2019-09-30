Maintenance camp of Romanian heroes' tombs in Lambinowice (Poland) cemetery

Several servicemen participated, September 21 to 29, in a maintenance camp of the tombs of the Romanian heroes buried in the village of Lambinowice in Poland, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

In Lambinowice there are the tombs of over 2,350 Romanian heroes who fell on the battlefields in the First World War. They are buried in the Prisoner of War Cemetery, one of the largest war necropolis in Europe.

"The maintenance work was carried out by the military with the Air Defense Detachment 'Blue Scorpions', the "Nicolae Balcescu" Land Forces Academy, the "Henri Coanda" Air Force Academy, the "Mircea cel Batran' Naval Academy and the National Office for Heroes Cult. The activity was organized on the basis of the Agreement between the Romanian and Polish Governments on war graves, signed in Warsaw on May 25, 2018 and ratified by Law no. 299/2018," reads the MApN release.

After the completion of the maintenance work, a ceremony of laying wreaths was organized at the central monument of the Prisoners of War Cemetery, in memory of the Romanian and foreign heroes buried in the cemetery. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Lambinowice City Hall and the Prisoners of War Museum in the locality, together with the Romanian servicemen. The Romanian Embassy in Warsaw was represented by the Romanian defense attaché in Poland, Colonel Dragos Florea.

"The maintenance camp in Lambinowice precedes a larger project to restore the tombs and inscriptions on the tombstones of the Romanian heroes that the MApN, through the National Office for the Heroes Cult, will carry out in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," says the press release.