The man from Gorj County, found positive with the COVID-19 virus, arrived at the "Matei Bals" Institute in Bucharest.

According to official information, the transport was carried out under normal conditions for such situations and did not represent any danger to the patient, medical staff or other persons.

"The man who contracted the virus was transported with a SMURD special vehicle properly equipped and with conditions of total isolation of the patient. Also, during the transport, the patient was assisted, besides the medical personnel, by a crew specialized in situations of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contamination," states the quoted source.

The man will remain completely isolated from the rest of the patients at the "Matei Bals Institute".

Medics have already established a treatment scheme, and his condition is good, with no specific symptoms.