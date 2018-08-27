Managers anticipate rise in retail trade, stable number of employees in industry, construction, services, in next 3 months

The activity carried out in the retail sector will rise in the next three months, while the number of industry, constructions and services employees will relatively stabilise, these are the tendencies that Romanian managers are anticipating for the period of August - October, according to the business survey, published on Tuesday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the quoted source, managers in the manufacturing industry forecast for the next three months a relative stability of the volume of production (+5 percent balance). For tobacco products a 33 percent growth will be registered, followed by beverage production (+27 percent) and pharmaceuticals production (+26 percent).Concerning the number of workers in the manufacturing industry, managers estimate a relative stability (+1 percent for the entire manufacturing industry), and prices for industrial products are estimated to moderately rise in the reference period, namely 7 percent.In the construction sector, estimates show that there will be a moderate growth of the production value (+12 percent), a relative stability of the number of employees (4 percent) and a moderate increase of prices for construction works (+14 percent).Concerning retail, managers estimate for the next three months a growth tendency of the economic activity (+22 percent), and the commercial units' demand volume addressed to merchandise suppliers will register another leap (+18 percent), a moderate increase in the number of employees (+13 percent) and a moderate retail price rise (+14 percent).According to estimates in August 2018, demand for services (turnover) will know a relative stability, in the following three months, at +5 percent, with a relative stability of the number of employees (+1 percent), while sales and billing prices will relatively stabilise (+3 percent).