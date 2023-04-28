Managers estimate a sharp increase in prices in retail trade, in next three months (INS)

For the next three months, Romanian managers estimate a sharp increase in prices in the retail trade, but also a moderate increase of activity in the manufacturing industry and services, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday.

Thus, in the April 2023 economic situation survey, managers in the manufacturing industry expect a moderate increase in production volume for the next three months (economic balance +11pct). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, the short-term balance being +2pct for the total manufacturing industry. Industrial product prices are forecast to increase in the next three months (short-term balance +21pct), Agerpres informs.According to the estimates from April 2023, an increase in production volume will be recorded in the construction activity for the next three months (short-term balance +21pct). Managers estimate relative stability of the number of employees (short-term balance +5pct). Regarding the prices of construction works, their increase is expected (short-term balance +39pct).In the retail trade sector, the managers estimated for the next three months a trend of relative stability of the economic activity (short-term balance +3pct). The volume of orders addressed to suppliers of goods by commercial units will register a moderate increase (short-term balance +9pct).Moreover, employers forecast a moderate increase in the number of employees for the next three months (short-term balance +13pct).The managers of commercial companies estimate the sharp increase in retail prices (short-term balance +46pct).According to estimates in April 2023, the demand for services (turnover) will register a moderate increase in the next three months (short-term balance +6pct). Relative stability of the number of employees is estimated (short-term balance +2%). According to the managers' opinion, the sales or billing prices of services will tend to increase (current balance +16pct).The INS mentions that the short-term balance indicates the perception of enterprise managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the growth or decrease rate of any statistical indicator produced by the INS. The percentage balance is obtained as the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version.