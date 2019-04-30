Mandatory privately-owned pension plans' assets exceed 51 billion lei in March 2019, up 20.12 pct

Mandatory privately-owned pension plans in Romania had assets worth over 51 billion lei as of March 31, 2019, up 20.12 percent from the previous year, according to data with the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF).

Government securities made up the largest share of the assets, of 31.32 billion lei or 61.3 percent. Shares came in second, at 9.36 billion lei, or 18.32 percent. Bank deposits ranked third, at 4.27 billion lei and 8.37 percent of the total assets.According to ASF data, the total assets of Pillar II pension plans amounted to 51.081 billion lei on March 31, 2019, of a net asset value of 51.068 billion lei.The mandatory privately-managed pension plans had 7.3 million contributors. According to ASF data, contributions from 7,117 million participants have been paid into the plans since the start of the collection.In January 2019, contributions were paid for 3,865 million contributors, while no contributions were paid for 3,423 million.Operating on the second pillar the following pension plans: Metropolitan Life Pensions, Wings, AZT Viitorul Tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.