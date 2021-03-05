Mandatory vaccination, the stable with people

We have a flu with out-of-the-ordinary marketing that has created a planetary psychosis. I wrote in detail about the phenomenon in my book “Viral Times”.

We are in a unique period in human history, when a disease with low mortality has destroyed our way of life, through quarantines and blockades of human activities, an inefficient path in combating the disease and extremely effective in impoverishing the population and reducing civil liberties. .

Lately, a strange thing is happening, difficult to understand. Public attention has shifted to vaccinations against Covid-19, leaving the search for effective drugs to treat the disease in second place. And vaccines do not guarantee immunity, they are experimental, even a kind of Russian roulette with enough dead so far.

What are we actually facing? With a hysteria perpetuated for a year by politicians, catastrophic, with covido-stupidity, as we called it in the volume, for which they will have to answer criminally again and again and with the attempt to turn the abnormality of compulsory vaccination into normal. By this our bodies will be at the discretion of the state. As it was in Nazi times.

Freedom over one’s own body is the most intimate form of freedom. Without it, animality, the dictates of force, arbitrariness have to stop. Forced enforcement of medical labor is dementia. There is no justification. If we accept, we can say goodbye to democracy, it means we agree with the dictatorship. Human society takes the form of the stable with people.

Alexandru Petria