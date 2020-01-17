Mani Gyenes finishes 29th at 2020 Dakar Rally

Romanian bike rider Emanuel (Mani) Gyenes (KTM) finished 29th in the general ranking, 14th in the Marathon class and the first in the Malle Moto category at the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Gyenes ranked 29th at 08 h 02 min 31 sec, thus achieving his goal from the beginning of the race, to enter Top 30. The Romanian biker of Hungarian ethnicity came also the first at the Malle Moto category that is reserved to the pilots with no technical assistance.Last year, at the last edition of the Dakar Rally in South America, the Satu Mare biker abandoned in the 8th stage. His best ranking ever at the Dakar Rally is from 2016, when he ranked 14th. In 2011 and 2015 he was winner in the Marathon class.