Mani Gyenes ranks 33rd after 5th round of Dakar Rally

Romanian Emanuel Gyenes finished 33rd on Thursday at the end of the fifth round of the Dakar 2021 Rally, held between Riyadh and Al Qaisumah, according to AGERPRES.

Mani Gyenes (KTM) finished for the second stage in a row in 33rd place, 55 min 47 sec from the winner.

In the general hierarchy, the Satu Mare-born is in 33rd place, at 03 h 09 min 34 sec of leadership.

In the Malle Moto class (without technical assistance), Gyenes is in fourth place, 28 min 59 sec by Italian leader Maurizio Gerini, the second is Lithuanian Arunas Gelazninkas, and the third is Czech Roman Krejci.

Gyenes is third in the Marathon class, ahead of Tosha Scharina (Spain) and Roman Krejci (Czech Republic).

Friday is scheduled the sixth stage of the raid rally, between Al Qaisumah and Ha'il, on 618 km, of which 448 km timed.

