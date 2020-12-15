MApN: 600 military personnel support Public Health Directorates

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) provides approximately 600 military personnel to the country's Public Health Directorates to support, in the next period, the general efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the military staff will perform tasks of call-center operators, for conducting epidemiological investigations, as well as computer operators, for completing the databases that are drawn up within the actions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first 230 of them operate, starting Tuesday, in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Tulcea, the quoted source shows.Also, there are trained staff to carry out their activity, under the same conditions, in the Municipality of Bucharest and in other counties, depending on the requests of the Public Health Directorates.The collaboration with the public health directorates is carried out on the basis of some institutional protocols, at their request, the defense ministry states.