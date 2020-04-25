MApN: 90,000 protection mask transport to Italy

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force took off on Saturday morning from the 90 Otopeni Air Base to Milan carrying to Italy 90,000 FFP2 protection masks.

According to a release issued by the National Defence Ministry (MApN), these materials are part of the reserve of medical countermeasures for the COVID-19 pandemic, established in Romania, purchased by Romania based on a grant worth 10 million euro, signed by the SSU/IGSU (the Directorate for Emergency Situations/the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations, ed.n) with the European Commission through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

Upon return, the aircraft will bring back to Romania the team of doctors and nurses who participated in Italy, over 7 -24 April, in missions for saving persons affected by the novel coronavirus, alongside Italian medical staff, the source points out.

The team of Romanian doctors and nurses was accompanied on this mission by a representative of the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations, as liaison officer, with the mission to facilitate, together with the local authorities, the integration of the Romanian team in the Italian medical system.

Decision No 1313/2013/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 December 2013 on a Union Civil Protection Mechanism sets the legal framework of establishing the rescEU - the European reserve of capacities, aimed at providing assistance in situations when the existing capacities on national level and those engaged by member states are not able to ensure an efficient response in case of natural and man-made disasters.