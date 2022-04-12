MApN: Eleventh rotation of Air Defence Detachment deployed in Poland

The "Transylvanian Cheetah" Air Defense Detachment is being deployed, April 11 to 19, at the Bemowo Piskie military base, to ensure the 11th national rotational mission ensuring the Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) on the Alliance's Northeastern Flank, within the NATO Battle Group in Poland, informed the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the Romanian detachment made up of 100 soldiers of the 3rd Air Defence Battalion "Potaissa" from Turda under the General Grigore Balan 81st Mechanized Brigade and participates for the second time in this type of mission, endowed with the Gepard Air Defence System, Agerpres.ro informs.

During its six-month mission, anti-aircraft gunners will participate in exercises and training activities with the US, British, Croatian and Polish military, in which the practised techniques, tactics and procedures will be tested and validated in order to improve cohesion and boost the level of interoperability between NATO member troops, the quoted source said.

Under the coordination of the United States Joint Forces Command, the detachment is part of the NATO Battle Group, whose mission is to ensure a rotational Enhanced Forward Presence in the Northeast of the Alliance, in order to deter any potential aggression, in accordance with the measures adopted at the 2016 Warsaw Summit.

The "Transylvanian Cheetah" Air Defense Detachment will replace the 10th Aviation Detachment rotation, a structure within the 348th Anti-aircraft Defense Battalion "Dobrogea", in Murfatlar, states the Ministry of Defense.