MApN greelights prior approval of Parliament for implementing two endowment programmes

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor hails the approval by the joint defence, public order and national security committees of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate of the two requests sent to Parliament regarding the initiation by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) of two endowment programmes.

It's about the tender procedure of the procurement contracts of multipurpose, auto transport platforms on wheels, provided in the first stage of the endowment programme, as well as the necessary contract to carry out the modernisation activities of the IAR 99 Soim (Hawk) aircraft in the IAR-99 Super Soim configuration."Through the Programme regarding the transformation, development and endowment of the Romanian Army by 2026 and in the future, the document approved by the CSAT [the Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence] in 2017, the programme called 'Multipurpose auto transport, platforms on wheels' was nominated as a priority endowment programme because it directly contributes to the increase of the operational capacity of the Romanian Army. The necessary transport platforms at the MApN level is 13,963 complete ones and the purchase will be carried out in stages," a press release of the MApN sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.In the first stage, namely for 2018-2027 period, the procurement of 3,385 transport platforms is envisaged, with the value of framework-agreements standing at 737 million euro, without VAT, with the exact value to be determined following the procurement procedure.This programme aims to ensure the conditions for involving Romania's industry in the manufacturing the multipurpose auto transport platforms on wheels and the unitary endowment of the Romanian Army with this type of technique."The need to start the IAR-99 Soim aircraft upgrading program derives from the implementation of equipping the Air Forces with F-16 multirole fighter aircraft, which requires an advanced training platform through the reconfiguration of the IAR-99 aircraft flight control systems," the release informs.The new configuration of the IAR-99 Super Soim aircraft platform will aim to increase the reliability of onboard installations and systems, extend aircraft life, build skills, abilities and aptitudes to successfully carry out missions and safety fly multirole fighter aircraft, as well as reducing the risks associated to component and technical equipment training.