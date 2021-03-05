 
     
MApN: Patient who suffered burns transported to Brussels by military aircraft

mapn ministerul apararii nationale armata

A C-27J Spartan aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Forces, configured for medical missions, on Friday, will fly on the Otopeni-Brussels-Otopeni route to transport, as an emergency, a patient who suffered burns, informs the Ministry of Defence, according to AGERPRES.

According to this source, the medical team to monitor the patient during the flight is made of specialists with SMURD Bucharest and the Ministry of National Defence.

The mission was approved by the Ministry of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, after being requested by the Department for Emergency Situations.

The aircraft took off from the 90th Airlift Base around 10.00 am, the Ministry of Defence specified.

 

