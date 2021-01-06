MApN: Romania donates protective equipment to the Ministry of Defence of Republic of Moldova

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) donated protective equipment and medical products to the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, on Wednesday, the representatives of the Ministry of National Defence handed over to their Moldovan counterparts protective equipment (coveralls, FFP2 type masks, surgical masks and face shields), as well as other medical supplies, according to a statement of the Ministry of Defence.

This new tranche of donated materials complements the one in April 2020 and is part of a support measures packages meant for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, as reiterated by the President of Romania during his recent visit to Chisinau.

Thus, Romania's commitment to supporting the authorities of the Republic of Moldova in their concrete endeavour to combat the effects of the pandemic crisis is reconfirmed.

At the end of April 2020, the Ministry of National Defence contributed medical personnel and 10 isolation stretchers produced in Romania, as part of the effort initiated by the Romanian state authorities to support the Republic of Moldova in preventing and combating the spread of SARS-CoV2 virus, recalls the Ministry of National Defence.