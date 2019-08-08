Maramures County tourism:Trips with Mocanita forestry steam train, Horses' Waterfall draw visitor crowds

Tourists are queuing for hours to board the 'Mocanita' forestry narrow-gauge steam train for a trip along the Vaser Gorge in the Maramures Mountains, or to ride the chairlift up, to near the Horses' Waterfall in the Rodnei Mountains.

"Most of the tourists who arrived in the Borsa mountain resort are Romanians, but we expect foreign tourists to also arrive in the weekend. (...) The chairlift that takes the tourists to the vicinity of the 100-metre Horses' Waterfall is highly popular; from there they have to travel on foot. Some are accompanied by guides, others are on their own. Yesterday, on Wednesday, we had over 3,000 tourists who rode the chairlift to get to the waterfall, plus another several hundreds who preferred to walk all the way to the site. The accommodation facilities' occupancy rate this week is 95 percent and we think we'll keep this pace throughout the month of August and maybe until mid-September. We'd like to become the most popular tourist attraction in the country north-west by December," Borsa mayor Sorin Timis told AGERPRES on Thursday.

The 'Mocanita' departure station in Viseu de Sus is also crowded, as several hundred tourists come daily for a trip through the Vaser Valley Gorge that runs through the Maramures Mountains.

"August is peak season, we have many groups of Romanian and foreign tourists, and to make things easier for a ride with the 'Mocanita' we recommended on our web page and on Facebook the online booking option. We are trying to prevent long wait times in the station and keep the tourists happy that they can travel for several hours under pleasant conditions," said Ioan Coman Karlstetter, one of the train service managers.

Recently, the Forestry Railway, the company that operates the 'Mocanita' and the entire rolling stock and depot, has set up in the Viseu de Sus departure-arrival station a mini holiday village made of old wooden peasant houses, a summer garden with traditional products and a special place for cultural and musical events.

The visitors who want to stay for several days in the area are offered accommodation at the rural boarding houses in Viseu de Sus or in the Carpatia stationary train.

According to representatives of the local branch of Romania's National Association of Rural Ecological and Cultural Tourism - ANTREC, over 25,000 Romanian and foreign vacationers come to Maramures County every year for a 6 to 12-day stay; they opt for rural boarding houses, the motels in the mountain resorts or the local hotel networks. A one-day trip with the 'Mocanita' along the Vaser Valley stands high in the preferences of the tourists who visit this county.