Maramures International Airport wants to finance construction of new passenger terminal through POIM

The Maramures International Airport has submitted, at the beginning of this month, a financing request (through POIM) for the construction of a new passenger terminal, the estimated value of the project being 138.12 million RON, the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, announced.

"An example of good practice at the Maramures County Council! Regardless of political color, it is important to support the projects that develop local communities! The Maramures International Airport has submitted, at the beginning of this month, a financing request (through POIM) for the construction of a new passenger terminal! The new terminal will have a capacity of 450 passengers per hour," the Minister of Transport announced on Facebook, on Thursday, Agerpres.ro informs.

The new terminal will have a total surface of 12,209 squared meters. The terminal is due to be completed in 2 years and the estimated value is of 138.12 million RON (VAT included).

A series of other facilities will be built, such as parking (450 spaces), minivan parking (10 spaces), bus parking (8 spaces), VIP and business parking, stationary for taxis, bus stop area (2 places), cargo area and a hotel.

According to Grindeanu, the Maramures International Airport already has a modern air strip, with a length of 2,150 meters, opened in 2019. The sum of 20 million Euro intended for this project was allocated by the Government in 2017 and 2018.

The air strip is 100 meters longer than the Airport in Cluj. After reopening it in 2019, the landing and take-off restrictions were lifted. On the old strip, built 50 years ago, only two small aircraft could land.