 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Marcel Ciolacu: No position in Parliament to be held by PSD leaders

Antena 3
Marcel Ciolacu

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Thursday that no position in Parliament will be held by any member of the party leadership or by any organisation chairman, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu announced.

"I witnessed, together with all Romanians, this fight between the parties that lost these elections. Together with my colleagues from the National Political Council, we decided to continue to modernise PSD and no position in Parliament will be occupied by any member of the PSD leadership or any organisation chairman," Ciolacu stated, at the end of the meeting, which took place at the PSD headquarters.

According to him, it is time to promote young, professional people.

"It is time for the party to promote young, professional people and make sure we have a future together. And the PSD leaders, even if they are professionals, even if they won the elections, even if they are recognised in their fields of activity, understood that there must be no dispute within the party over certain positions," the PSD leader said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.