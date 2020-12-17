Marcel Ciolacu: No position in Parliament to be held by PSD leaders

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Thursday that no position in Parliament will be held by any member of the party leadership or by any organisation chairman, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu announced.

"I witnessed, together with all Romanians, this fight between the parties that lost these elections. Together with my colleagues from the National Political Council, we decided to continue to modernise PSD and no position in Parliament will be occupied by any member of the PSD leadership or any organisation chairman," Ciolacu stated, at the end of the meeting, which took place at the PSD headquarters.

According to him, it is time to promote young, professional people.

"It is time for the party to promote young, professional people and make sure we have a future together. And the PSD leaders, even if they are professionals, even if they won the elections, even if they are recognised in their fields of activity, understood that there must be no dispute within the party over certain positions," the PSD leader said.