Marcel Ciolacu: Romania is part most successful alliance in human history - NATO

Romania has been part of the most successful alliance in human history for 17 years - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - which ensures the security of over one billion citizens, Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said in a message sent on the occasion of the celebration of NATO Day in Romania.

"This national goal achieved during the Nastase government made Romania today an important and influential ally within NATO, representing a basic pillar of security in the Black Sea region and the Eastern flank. This fact is also reflected in the fact that the number 2 position in the organization - Deputy Secretary General - is proudly represented by a Romanian, Mr. Mircea Geoana", said the PSD leader in the message posted on his Facebook page.

He recalled that since the beginning of the pandemic, NATO has provided support to its members and allies for this health crisis not to become a security one."Since the beginning of the pandemic, NATO has provided support to its members and allies through transportation and donations of essential medical equipment and products, but also by countering disinformation campaigns by external state and non-state actors, ensuring that this health crisis does not become a security one. On NATO Day in Romania, I express my support for the permanent adaptation of the organization and its members to the challenges caused by political, economic and technological developments at the global level", Marcel Ciolacu added.