Marcel Vela announces reorganization of MAI: Some leadership positions with high salaries to be reduced

Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, considers that a reorganization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) will bring efficiency in the activity of this institution and following the reduction of some leadership positions, with very high salaries, there will be "financial savings for other expenses".

"I can say what I have discussed with the Gendarmerie, which has agreed to copy the model of the Border Police, meaning that there will be a regional command that would have subordinated several current inspectorates, given that communication will be more efficient, all that regards organization and operative actions. For the ministry it would be good, because some leadership positions, with very high salaries, will be reduced, some financial economies being made for other expenses, such as policemen's equipment or the modernization of some facilities," Vela stated, on Monday, in front of the MAI headquarters.He mentioned that the principle of these measures is tightly related to the fact that "citizens should feel that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is with them, to appreciate it and (...) the MAI to grow from 30 pct to as much as possible because the MAI, beyond being an institution, is a necessity for all Romanians."Vela said he does not wish to express his opinion about the option agreed by him, in order to not influence the reorganization process."I will let democracy and transparency be, let them come with proposals and at the end the proposals coagulated by the ministry will be put on the table and then, together with all that are involved in management, we will draw a final line, I will tell them how I think, because, if I say now, it might influence," said the minister.Vela gave an example and said that last week he discussed budget programming and found it hard to communicate with 40 economic directors from all the directorates in the country."Whereas, if there is efficiency as there is, say, at the Border Police, which was the first to report the requests of the Economic Directorate, I believe communication will be better, Let's not forget we are organized, presently, by the administrative reform of 1968," Vela also said.