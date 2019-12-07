Marcel Vela: Gendarmerie's recordings of conversations on August 10 evening, declassified, due to reach DIICOT on Monday

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Saturday that he has received the report containing the recordings of the conversations of the Gendarmerie from the evening of August 10, 2018, due to get to the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on Monday.

"I had asked for them by last Friday. I received them last night, also Friday. Of 250 hours 248 have been declassified - two hours contain information and details about other institutions, law enforcement units or information that are, let's say, classified information related to other structures. But the two hours (...) do not make any important references for the course of the events of August 10, 2018. The 248 hours that have been declassified are conclusive, they make a complete disclosure of the August 10-11 action, and on Monday morning they will be submitted to DIICOT," Vela told on Saturday private TV broadcaster DIGI 24.He stated that the Military Prosecutor's Office has requested the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the Gendarmerie for some time for this declassification, but they have been refused, and those who have hindered the declassification will have to give some "administrative explanations"."The Military Prosecutor's Office has requested the MAI and the Gendarmerie for some time now and they have been refused. Now, I have requested the declassification from the very beginning of my term, it has been delayed until last night. We can, therefore, draw the conclusion that somebody didn't want them declassified, but in the end it was achieved. (...) The gendarmes from the structures of the MAI that obstructed the declassification will give some administrative explanations in the next period," said Vela.