Marcela Fumea is running for two positions in elections within International Gymnastics Federation

Marcela Maria Fumea is running for two positions in the elections of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), at the 83rd Congress of the organization, scheduled for November 5-7, in Antalya.

Fumea is among the 21 candidates for a position on the FIG Executive Committee, with seven seats available.

Marcela Fumea also applied for a position in the Technical Commission of Aerobic Gymnastics, which she still holds. There are seven candidates for these six positions, Agerpres informs.

Fumea, born in 1953, practiced performance rhythmic gymnastics, being a university and national champion (1975, 1978) and obtaining the bronze at the Individual Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships of 1975, 1976, 1977.

She graduated from the Bucharest Polytechnic Institute and the Coaching School, becoming rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics coach. She participated, as a choreographer, in the training of the national junior and Olympic teams in Deva, between 1993-1994, and since 1994 she has been a coach in the national aerobic gymnastics team.

Elections for the FIG president will also be held at the FIG Congress in Antalya, candidates being the current president, the Japanese Morinari Watanabe, and the president of the European Federation, the Azerbaijani Farid Gaibov.