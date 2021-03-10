MARCH 10 IN HISTORY

1482 - Moldova's ruler Stephen the Great occupies Craciuna bastion on the Milcov built in 1471 by Wallachian ruler Radu the Handsome, where he invests his officials, thus strengthening defense at the border with Wallachia

1833 - Birth of historian and politician Dimitrie A. Sturdza-Miclausanu, founder and chairman of the National Liberal Party (1892-1908), a former prime minister, a permanent member of the Romanian Academic Society, chairman of the Romanian Academy (1882-1884). (d. Oct 8, 1914)

1835 - At Scaeni, Prahova is established on the property of Emanoil (Manolache) Balaceanu, from the initiative of Teodor Diamant, a Fourier-like utopian association dubbed Agronomic and manufacturing Society (agronomist spouses' colony); it ceases operations in September 1836

1855 - Opening of the Bucharest-Giurgiu wire line

1856 - Birth of poet, translator and playwright Petre Dulfu. (d. Oct 31, 1953)

1879 - Birth of Dumitru Caracostea, one of the most illustrious literary historians and folklorists of Romania, a permanent member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 2, 1964)

1920 - Birth of poet Traian Lalescu. (d. Oct 15, 1976)

1921 - Birth of soprano Arta Florescu. (d. July 6, 1998)

1953 - Birth of visual artist Vasile Tolan.

1955 - Birth of composer and guitar player Adrian Ordean (ex Rosu si Negru, ex Compact, ex Schimbul 3, Pact by Leo Iorga & Adi Ordean).

1968 - Birth of actress Cesonia Postelnicu.

1969 - Death of composer Emil Scarlat Skeletti. (b. Sept 28, 1888)

1970 - Birth of actor Dragos Stemate.

1974 - Romania's men's handball team becomes world's champion, for the fourth consecutive time.

1987 - Death of mathematician Gheorghe I. Marinescu, a permanent member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Sept 20, 1919)

1987 - Death of engineer Ion S. Antoniu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Aug 27, 1905)

1988 - Death of folklorist and ethnomusicologist Harry Brauner. (b. Feb 24, 1908)

2010 - Death of priest and professor Dumitru Popescu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. June 29, 1929).AGERPRES