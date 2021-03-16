MARCH 16 IN HISTORY

1457 - Execution of Ladislau of Hunedoara, the eldest son of Iancu of Hunedoara.

1821 - Tudor Vladimirescu launches in Bolintin the Proclamation to Bucharesters through which he calls them to anti-Ottoman battle. This date of March 16, 1821 is written also on the program document of the Revolution: "Requests of the Romanian people".

1836 - A consulate of Prussia is set up in Iasi instead of the vice consulate existing since 1833.

1883 - Birth of actor Gheorghe Storin. (d. October 1, 1968)

1888 - Birth of Bessarabian poet Alexei Mateevici, author of the poem "Our language" (d. August 13, 1917)

1897 - Birth of painter and writer Margareta Sterian. (d. September 9, 1992)

1897 - Law for the establishment of the "National Society of Agriculture in Romania"

1903 - Birth of actor Jules Cazaban. (d. Sept 23, 1963)

1923 - Birth of Sergiu Cunescu, president of PDSR (Social Democracy Party of Romania) (1990-1999) and honorary president of PSDR (1999-2001). (d. March 16, 2005)

1924 - Birth of actor Horia Serbanescu. (d. September 19, 2010)

1948 - Birth of chemist Bogdan Simionescu, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (since April 2014, re-elected in 2018).

1957 - Death of sculptor Constantin Brancusi, world personality of modern art, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Feb. 19, 1876)

1965 - A premiere of the movie " Padurea spanzuratilor" [Forest of the Hanged] after Liviu Rebreanu's novel, directed by Liviu Ciulei; the film won Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

1990 - The Union of Poles in Romania is set up, under the name of 'Dom Polski' Union of Poles in Romania in Bucharest. Currently, the seat of the Union is in Suceava.

1995 - Death of soprano Magda Ianculescu. (b. March 30, 1929)

1999 - Death of engineer Nicolae Tipei, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. April 19, 1913)

2003 - Death of actress Elena Albu. (b. September 1, 1949)

2005 - Death of Sergiu Cunescu, president of PDSR (1990-1999) and honorary president of PDSR (1999-2001). (b. March 16, 1923)

2019 - Local and regional leaders with the European People's Party summit takes place in Bucharest

2020 - 30-day state of emergency is set countrywide due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.AGERPRES