MARCH 17 IN HISTORY

1819 - Birth of poet, prose writer and essayist Alecu Russo, a high-profile figure of the 1848 Revolution in the Principality of Moldova; author of the prose poem "Song to Romania" (d. 5 February 1859)

1866 - Decree to establish "the city guard" in all cities and towns, so to "watch at the security of the order"

1877 - Birth of engineer Dionisie (Ghermani) Germani, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 September 1948)

1883 - Birth of Urmuz (pen name of Demetru Demetrescu-Buzau), one of the most original representatives of the Romanian avant-garde literature (d. 23 November 1923)

1916 - Birth of composer and pianist Hilda Jerea (d. 14 May 1980)

1936 - The Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code are promulgated, entering into force on 1 January 1937

1940 - Death of actor Ion Brezeanu, who made made stage appearances in the plays of I.L. Caragiale performed at the Bucharest National Theatre (b. 1 December 1868)

1941 - Death of politician and diplomat Nicolae Titulescu, an outstanding personality of the Romanian inter-war political life (b. 4 March 1882)

1944 - Birth of actor Dan Nutu, currently living in New York City, USA

1944 - Birth of playwright Paul Cornel Chitic (d. 8 July 2007)

1946 - Birth of prose writer Alexandru Deal

1970 - Birth of former international football player and sporting director Florin Raducioiu

1977 - Death of folklorist Tache Papahagi (b. 6 October 1892)

1994 - Death of poet, literary critic and historian Liviu Calin (b. 10 September 1930)

2005 - Death of historian, literary theorist and critic Adrian Marino (b. 5 September 1921)

2011 - Death of literary critic and historian Romul Munteanu (b. 18 March 1926)

2016 - Death of academician Solomon Marcus, one of the initiators of mathematical linguistics and mathematical poetics (b. 1 March 1925).AGERPRES