MARCH 18 IN HISTORY

1823 - Birth of poet, prose writer and playwright Constantin D. Aricescu (d. Feb. 18, 1886)

1833 - The Society of Physicians and Naturalists (the Medical and Natural History Society) is founded in Iasi; this is the oldest scientific institution in Romania.

1856 - The Peace Treaty that ends the Crimean War is signed in Paris. The Principality of Romania remained under Ottoman suzerainty, but moved out from Russian protectorate under the collective guarantee of the Great Powers.

1892 - Birth in Rome of prose writer and translator Alexandru Duiliu Zamfirescu (d. Feb. 24, 1968)

1899 - Birth of actor Ion Fintesteanu (d. Oct. 21, 1984)

1906 - Traian Vuia performs in Paris the world's first flight with a heavier-than-air aircraft, lifted exclusively by on-board power

1910 - Birth of prose writer Ioana Postelnicu (Eugenia-Ioana Banu) (d. Nov. 28, 2004)

1917 - Birth of writer Mircea Ionescu-Quintus, honorary president of the National Liberal Party (beginning Oct. 19, 2002); chairman of the National Liberal Party (Feb. 26, 1993 - Feb. 17, 2001); honorary president of the Romanian Union of Epigramists (d. September 15, 2017)

1921 - Birth of writer and theologian Bartolomeu Valeriu Anania, Metropolitan Bishop of Cluj, Alba, Crisana and Maramures (March 2, 2006), honorary member of the Romanian Academy (2010) (d. Jan 31, 2011)

1926 - Birth of critic and literary historian Romul Munteanu (d. March 17, 2011)

1927 - Birth of jurist Ion P. Filipescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Dec 12, 2002)

1937 - Birth of composer, pianist and singer Horia Moculescu

1953 - Death of historian and folklorist Mihai Costachescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Sept. 23, 1884)

1955 - Birth of Casian Craciun, Archbishop of the Lower Danube

1960 - Death of poet, publicist and translator Vasile Al-George (b. Feb. 24, 1895)

1980 - Death in Bucharest of Gen. Constantin Vasiliu-Rascanu (b. Sept. 5, 1887)

1994 - Death of actress Gina Patrichi (b. March 8, 1936)

1998 - Operational debut of diplomatic mission of Romania attached to the NATO, in Brussels

2002 - Population, dwellings census

2003 - Inauguration in Bucharest of National Criminology Institute (INC)

2012 - Athlete Bianca Perie wins the gold medal at hammer throw within the winter edition Europe Cup, in Montenegro

2019 - Sportswoman Cristina Neagu is elected for the 4th time the best handball player of the world.AGERPRES