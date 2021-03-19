 
     
MARCH 19 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Romanian Passport Day

1826 - Birth of politician Nicolae Hurmuzaki, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. Sept. 1909)

1840 - Publication in Iasi of the "Dacia Literara" magazine headed by Mihail Kogalniceanu

1841 - Birth of Transylvanian publicist and writer Iosif Vulcan, member of the Romanian Academy; editor of the "Familia" magazine that hosted the literary debut of several writers, including poet Mihai Eminescu (d. 26 August 1907)

1865 - Death of composer and writer Nicolae Filimon; through his landmark "Old and new Boyars" he etched his name in the history of Romanian literature as founder of the novel (b. 6 September 1819)

1895 - Birth of mathematician and poet Ion Barbu (pen name of Dan Barbilian), posthumously named Romanian Academy member (d. 11 August 1961)

1907 - Hungarian parliament votes education laws (Apponyi Laws) intended to dismantle the Romanian, Slovak and Serbian denominational schools (March 19 - April 26)

1912 - Promulgation of High Royal Decree No. 1758 - the first Romanian law to regulate the regime of passports

1917 - Birth of pianist and composer Dinu Lipatti, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 December 1950)

1918 - Birth of poet, prose writer and translator George Cioranescu (d. 6 February 1993)

1924 - Birth of chemist Maria Brezeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 19 April 2005)

1926 - Birth of Niculae Cerveni, former chairman of the Romanian Liberal Democratic Party (d. 16 January 2004)

1927 - Birth of playwright Alecu Popovici (d. 16 September 1997)

1933 - Birth of actor Constantin Dinulescu

1944 - Birth of soprano Eugenia Moldoveanu

1951 - Birth of poet and publicist Carolina Ilica

1951 - Death of Romanian folklorist and ethnographer Arthur Gorovei, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 19 February 1864)

1965 - Death of Gheorghe Gheorghiu Dej, first Secretary of the Romanian Workers Party's Central Committee, Chairman of the State Council of the People's Republic of Romania (b. 8 November 1901)

2006 - Death of cello player and pedagogue Radu Aldulescu (b. 17 September 1922)

2009 - Death of folklore singer Ion Dolanescu (b. 25 January 1944)

2013 - Death of actress Irina Petrescu (b. 19 June 1941)

2019 - Government decided to change name of Military Technical Academy into Ferdinand I Military Technical Academy.AGERPRES

