MARCH 2 IN HISTORY

1901 - Birth of engineer Tudor Tanasescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. August 7, 1961)

1905 - Birth of poet, playwright and essayist Radu Gyr (Radu Demetrescu). (d. April 29, 1975)

1929 - Birth of painter Constantin Blendea. (d. January 22, 2012)

1932 - Birth of poet Petre Ghelmez. (d. March 9, 2001)

1936 - Death of prose writer and publicist Alexandru Ciura. (b. November 15, 1876)

1964 - Death of engineer Nicolae Karpen Vasilescu, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy. (b. November 28, 1870)

1966 - Birth of actress Emilia Popescu.

1972 - Establishment of the Writers' Guild of Bucharest.

1985 - Death of linguist and philologist Haralambie Mihaescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. February 7, 1907)

1993 - The Chamber of Deputies passes bill on Romania's accession to the European Convention on the Adoption of Children (concluded on April 27, 1967 in Strasbourg).

1993 - Death of agronomist engineer Eugen H. Radulescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. October 13, 1904)

2006 - Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church elects Ioan Casian, parishioner at St. Nicholas Church in New York, in the Vicar Bishop chair of the Romanian Orthodox Archbishopric in America and Canada, with the title Ioan Casian de Vicina

2011 - World Records Academy announces on its official website the homologation of the longest world Martisor - 584,6 m - made by two US Romanian-born designers Mirela Harris and Adrian Haiduc

2013 - A 4.3M earthquake on Richter scale occurs at 03:38, in the southeastern Dobrogea, 3 km in-depth

2013 - Romanian fencer Ana Maria Branza wins the World Cup of Swordswomen at Saint-Maur (France), after defeating Emese Szasz (Hungary).AGERPRES