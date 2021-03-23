MARCH 23 IN HISTORY

1847 - A huge fire devastates Bucharest, ruining more than one fifth of the city (23 - 24 March)

1847 - Birth of Alexandru Dimitrie Xenopol, theoretician of literature, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1920)

1882 - Birth of prose writer, publicist Romulus Cioflec (d. 13 November 1955)

1885 - Birth of architect Duiliu Marcu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 9 March 1966)

1894 - Death of historian, publicist and philologist Theodor Codrescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 April 1819)

1902 - Death of Bishop Iosif Goldis, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 17 February 1836)

1912 - Birth of actor Geo Barton (d. 10 June 1982)

1914 - Birth of musicologist and composer George Sbarcea (d. 28 July 2005)

1917 - Proclamation of Ferdinand I, King of Romania (1914-1927) by which he promises land to the peasants and universal vote

1935 - Signing in Bucharest of the Romanian-German Treaty of Clearing, Trade and Navigation

1939 - Signing of the Romanian-German economic agreement: Treaty upon economic relations' promotion between the Kingdom of Romania and the German Reich.

1945 - The agrarian reform is legislated

1946 - Death of composer, educator Alexandru Zirra (b. 14 July 1883)

1947 - Birth of graphic designer Nicolae Alexi

1949 - Birth of pop singer Mircea Vintila

1961 - Death of essayist, poet and translator Alexandru Busuioceanu (b. 10 January 1896)

1969 - Death of prose writer Tudor Teodorescu-Braniste (b. 12 April 1899)

1978 - Death of actor Tudor (Tudorel) Popa (b. 24 December 1925)

1985 - Death of documentary film director and scenarist Mirel Iliesiu (b. 18 October 1923)

2005 - Excellence Centre in Neurosurgery inaugurated in Bucharest

2011 - Death of explorer Teodor Gheorghe Negoita, first Romanian at the North Pole (1995). He founded (2006) and headed the first and only Romanian polar research station in Antarctica, Law-Racovita (b. 27 September 1947)

2012 - UN Human Rights Council adopts in Geneva, the Resolution on the human rights, democracy and rule of law, initiated by Romania.

2013 - Mariana Dragescu, pilot in the 'White Squad', the only medical squadron exclusively of women pilots in the WWII, dies at 100 (b. 7 September 1912).

2017 - Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip, on the sidelines of the bilateral Reunion of the governments of the two states at Piatra Neamt

2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila pays a visit to the US, at the invitation of the Chairman of the American-Israeli Committee for Public Policies (AIPAC), Morton Fridman, and the AIPAC CEO, Howard Kohr, occasion on which she attended the conference of the AIPAC.

2019 - Death of film critic, historian Tudor Caranfil. (b. 14 September 1931). AGERPRES