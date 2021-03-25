 
     
MARCH 25 IN HISTORY

Christian Holiday: Annunciation.

Romanian Police Day

Forests National Day

101 - Emperor Trajan leaves Rome heading to Moesia Superior to start fighting the Dacians led by King Decebal, marking the start of the first Dacian War. (101-102)

1245 - A letter by Pope Innocent IV mentions Romanians as the inhabitants of the area around the Danube and the Black Sea.

1813 - Birth of Romantic poet and publicist Cezar Bolliac. (d. 25 February 1881)

1854 - Birth of art collector Anastase Simu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 28 February 1935)

1857 - Birth of singer Elena Teodorini. (d. 27 February 1926)

1871 - In Vienna is established the literary and cultural society dubbed "Romania Juna", at the initiative by A. Hurmuzachi.

1902 - Birth of poet and translator George Lesnea. (d. 6 July 1979)

1920 - Birth of composer and conductor Henry Malineanu. (d. 12 November 2000)

1935 - Birth of poet Niculae Stoian. (d. 14 January 1990)

1940 - Birth of painter Ion Grigore. (d.10 May 2016)

1940 - Death of composer Ion Nonna-Otescu. (b. 3 December 1888)

1942 - Birth of physicist, philosopher and essayist Basarab Nicolescu, honorary member from abroad of the Romanian Academy (29 November 2001).

1942 - Birth of poet and publicist Ana Blandiana (pen name of Otilia Valeria Coman).

1945 - The Romanian army is involved in heavy fighting in the High Tatra Mountains. (25 March - 15 April)

1958 - Death of philologist and translator Stefan Bezdechi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 24 April 1888)

1964 - Death of philosopher, art historian and literary critic Marin Simionescu-Ramniceanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 9 November 1883)

1990 - Death of actress Tanti Cocea (b. 7 Dec 1911)

1999 - Death of essayist and translator Valentin Lipatti. (b. 26 March 1923)

2000 - Death of filmmaker Paul Calinescu. (b. 21 August 1902)

2006 - Enthronisation of Archbishop Bartolomeu Anania (1921-2011) as Metropolitan of the Cluj, Alba, Crisana and Maramures Metropolitan. On this occasion, the Cluj Archbishopric was mounted to Metropolitan.

2006 - Brasov-born paraglider Marius Duta, co-teaming with the Bucharesters aeronauts Mihai Ilie and Mugurel Ionescu, breaks the world record at paragliding in Sanpetru. The performance is registered in the Book of Records.

2011 - Ceremony of enthronisation of the Metropolitan of Cluj, Alba, Crisana and Maramures, Andrei Andreicut, performed by Daniel, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the Cluj-Napoca Metropolitan Cathedral.

2020 - Death of writer and dissident Paul Goma, who was hospitalized after coronavirus infection at La Pitié Salpetriere Hospital in Paris. (b. Oct. 2, 1935) AGERPRES

