MARCH 26 IN HISTORY

1889 - Birth of ethnic German pastor and philologist Oswald Gustav Kisch, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 1 June 1938)

1895 - In Bucharest is issued the weekly "Mos Teaca. Civilian and military journal", a humorist and literary magazine led and edited by Anton Bacalbasa (1895-1898), then by George Ranetti (1899-1900). (26 mart. 1895-18 mart. 1901)

1913 - Death of poet Panait Cerna. (b. 26 August 1881)

1923 - Romanian Parliament votes on the Constitution of Greater Romania, promulgated by decree on March 28 and published on March 29. (26-27)

1923 - Birth of essayist and translator Valentin Lipatti. (d. 25 March 1999)

1926 - The Romanian Boxing Federation is established.

1931 - Birth of poet and translator Mircea Ivanescu. (d. 21 July 2011)

1931 - Birth of filmmaker George Cornea. (d. 14 April 2017)

1932 - Birth of painter Ion Nicodim. (d. 15 March 2007)

1937 - Birth of Cristian Topescu, TV and radio sports commentator, former National Liberal Party Senator. (d. 15 May 2018)

1949 - Birth of Her Majesty Margareta, the Romanian Crown Custodian, daughter of King Mihai I of Romania

1951 - Birth of footballer and coach Costica Stefanescu. (d. 20 August 2013)

1956 - Setting up of Unified Institute of Nuclear Research of Dubna, Moscow region (IUCN). It's statute was approved on 23 September 1956, altered on 18 March 1992 (after the dissolution of the USSR) and was signed on 23 June 1992 by the empowered representatives. Romania is a founding member of the IUCN; the law on the ratification of the IUCN-Dubna statute was promulgated by Romania's President in July 1994.

1958 - Death of psychologist Florian Stefanescu-Goanga, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 5 April 1881)

1974 - Birth of tennis player Irina Sparlea; she turned pro in 1990 and won four singles titles and six doubles titles before retiring in 2000.

1977 - Death of Justinian Marina, third patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church. (b. 22 February 1901)

1990 - The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) is established.

1999 - Death of tenor Dorin Teodorescu. (b. 15 July 1943)

2014 - A 4.8 M degrees on Richter scale earthquake takes place at 21:46, in the southeastern seismic region of Vrancea, at 200 km in depth.AGERPRES