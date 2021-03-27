MARCH 27 IN HISTORY

Day of Unification of Bessarabia with Romania

AGERPRES Day

1848 - Assembly in Iasi marks beginning of the revolution in Moldova; its programme was adopted a day later

1848 - Romanians in Pesta (Hungary) free revolutionary Eftimie Murgu from prison

1866 - In Vienna, then in Pesta appears the Albina (Bee) newspaper subsidised by the Mocioni family (27 mart./8 apr.-31 dec. 1876/12 ian. 1877)

1885 - Birth of publicist Constantin Gane. (d. 12 April 1962)

1889 - Telegraphic Agency of Romania is established, the first news agency of the Romanian state. P.P. Carp signs the birth certificate of the news agency of the Romanian state that reads that the Telegraphic Agency of Romania will be autonomous, seated in Bucharest and will be led by a person elected by the Government of Romania (15/27)

1914 - Establishment of the Romanian Olympic Committee, recognized within the year by the International Olympic Committee.

1918 - Bessarabia unites with Romania by absolute majority vote of the Parliament in Chisinau.

1920 - Birth of economist Nicolae N. Constantinescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 14 December 2000)

1931 - Birth of engineer Virgiliu Niculae G. Constantinescu, chairman of the Romanian Academy. (d. 31 January 2009)

1940 - Birth of actor Traian Stanescu.

1942 - Birth of actress Olga Bucataru (d. 10 April 2020).

1946 - Romanian Orthodox Vicariate established in Gyula, Hungary, based on statute by Andrei Saguna.

1952 - Death of writer Ioan Alexandru Bassarabescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 17 December 1870)

1985 - Death of literary critic and historian Pompiliu Marcea. (b. 20 October 1928)

2003 - First Romanian expedition to the Himalayas; ten climbers led by David Neacsu participate in 'Everest 2003'. (March 27 - May 25)

2005 - President Traian Basescu pays a blitz-visit to Iraq, in Nasiriyya, at the Mittica camp and at Ad-Diwaniya, to the Romanian troops, after a stopover in Kuwait

2006 - President Traian Basescu pays a state visit to China, at the invitation of his counterpart Hu Jintao (27-29)

2014 - Gymnast Larisa Iordache wins the gold medal in the women's jumping contest within the World Cup's round in Doha, Qatar

2016 - Death of professor Mihai Coculescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (since 2014), outstanding figure of the Romanian school of endocrinology and clinician (b. 1943)

2018 - Death of actress Aimee Iacobescu (b. 1 July 1946)

2019 - Margareta, the Romanian Crown Custodian is presented the Prize for most influential personality of Romania at the Forbes Woman Gala, at the Bragadiru Palace.AGERPRES