MARCH 30 IN HISTORY

1392 - Roman-voivode (rd 1391- rd 1394) grants Ionas the Brave "for his faithful service" the villages of Ciorsaceuti, Vladimirauti and Bucurauti on the Siret River (Zvoristea, the County of Suceava). It is the oldest known documentary mention in Moldova, which attests to the ruler's grant of a land. In this document, the ruler is called: "The great and only ruler, with the mercy of God, Ruler, I, Roman-voivode, who rules the country of Moldova, from the mountain to the sea".

1633 - Birth of Moldovan chronicler Miron Costin, the most reputed personality of the Romanian literature of Moldova's 17th century (d. December 1691)

1821 - Meeting between Tudor Vladimirescu, leader of the revolution in Wallachia, and Alexander Ypsilantis, head of the Filiki Eteria secret organisation. Despite serious disagreements, the two reach an accord

1830 - Drafting works of the Organic Regulations come to an end. They are true constitutional acts for Moldova and Wallachia.

1837 - Birth of physician Alexandru A. Sutu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 22 September 1919)

1878 - Mihail Kogalniceanu, through a notification conveyed to the Romanian diplomatic agents, makes public the Romanian Government's protest against the Treaty of San Stefano that "ended without the participation of the Romanian diplomacy by disposing of us and without us and against us; we the government and the nation have declared it null and void of any value for Romania."

1885 - Promulgation of the Law for the organization of the State Mint, the Stamps Factory and the General Warehouse of Stamps.

1889 - Romania's Telegraphic Agency commences activity: first telegram release is aired

1913 - Birth of agronomist Marcu Botzan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 8 March 2011)

1923 - Birth of Viorel Cosma, musicologist, musical critic, lexicographer (d. 15 August 2017)

1928 - Death of Ion Gorun (Alexandru I. Hodos), prose writer, poet and translator (b. 30 December 1863)

1929 - Birth of soprano Magda Ianculescu (d. 16 March 1995)

1945 - Death of Victor Ion Popa, writer, playwright, theatre director, publicist, author of 'Take, Ianke and Cadir' comedy (b. 29 July 1895)

1946 - Birth of physician Florian Popa, rector of University of Medicine and Pharmacy 'Carol Davila' of Bucharest (2004-2012)

1946 - State Opera of Timisoara is founded

1960 - First automated meteorological station in Romania is put into function

1973 - Death of mathematician Mendel Haimovici, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 30 November 1906)

1991 - Death of chemical engineer Emilian Bratu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 8 August 1904)

1993 - Death of Edgar Papu, essayist, arts and culture historian (b. 13 September 1908)

1995 - Death of chemist Petru George Spacu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 6 June 1906)

1998 - Joint reunion of ministers with the EU member states and associate that has occasioned the official launching of the global accession process of the 11 candidate countries to the EU, among which Romania that is submitting the EU "The national accession programme of Romania to the European Union"

2003 - Death of actress Vasilica Tastaman (b. 6 October 1933)

2004 - Death of actor Aurel Giurumia (b. 14 March 1931)

2005 - The European Parliament's Committee for External Affairs gives the "green light" for Romania's and Bulgaria's accession to the EU starting with 1 January 2007

2014 - A Romanian soldier killed, five injured by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Romanian troops were on a patrol mission alongside Afghan security forces on the A1 highway (Kabul-Kandahar), approximately 10 km southwest of the Mescall advanced military base.

2016 - President Klaus Iohannis pays a visit to the USA, where he attends the Summit on the Nuclear Security in Washington, holds talks with president Barack Obama, with the Vice President Joe Biden and with the Secretary of State John Kerry, visit the Holocaust Memorial Museum (30 March - 2 April)

2017 - Prime-minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomes at the Victoria Palace, Charles, Prince of Wales, on an official visit to Romania.AGERPRES