MARCH 31 IN HISTORY

1821 - Tudor Vladimirescu camps his troops on the plateau near the Cotroceni monastery, leaving in Bucharest garrisons of irregular army soldiers (panduri) at the Mihai Voda, Antim and the Metropolitan Palace's monasteries

1877 - Romania's Government decides to decree the general conscription, following the worsening of the political and military crisis in the Balkans

1891 - Birth of Ion Pillat, poet, essayist and translator, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 17 April 1945)

1893 - Congress to set up Social-Democratic Party of Workers of Romania (31 March/12 April - 3/5 April)

1907 - Birth of engineer Nicolae I. Manolescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10 October 1993)

1933 - Birth of poet Nichita Stanescu, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. 13 December 1983)

1938 - By royal decree, all political parties are cancelled and the Crown Council is set as a permanent state authority, made up of "royal councilors" members appointed by the king, in the rank of ministers of state (with consultative character)

1940 - Birth of actor George Paul Avram

1948 - Birth of Adrian Enescu, composer, orchestrator, instrumentalist .(d.19 Aug. 2016)

1949 - Birth of actress Tamara Cretulescu

1969 - Death of chemist Ilie Matei, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 20 May 1895)

1971 - Death of painter Marius Bunescu (b. 15 May 1881)

1978 - Death of composer Liviu Glodeanu (b. 6 August 1938)

1995 - Crash in Balotesti (near Bucharest) of an Airbus A-310 airplane of the TAROM Company on a Bucharest-Brussels, minutes after taking off; all 50 passengers and 10 crew died.

2003 - Death of poetess Mariana Marin (b. 10 February 1956)

2005 - Official visit to Sofia of PM Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, where he is welcomed by the Bulgarian president Gheorghi Parvanov, and has a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Simeon of Saxa-Coburg-Gotha

2010 - Premier Emil Boc pays a working visit to Chisinau

2012 - Death of actor Ion Lucian (b. 22 April 1924).AGERPRES