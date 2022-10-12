Margareta, Custodian of Romania Crown, awarded USAMV honorary doctorate

Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, on Wednesday was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) of Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

"I am glad to accept the title of Doctor Honoris Causa awarded by the University of Veterinary Medicine and Pharmacy in Cluj-Napoca. I want to thank you for the honour you do to my family and me. I see your generous gesture as a tribute to my predecessors, me and the Romanian Crown. The royal family has seen education as one of its constant duties. Throughout our modern and contemporary history, my family has helped each generation getting to know, study, believe in education and culture, dignity and competence, cultivate patriotism and devotion to the nation. Today, I am addressing you with gratitude for everything that has been achieved in this university, with the conviction that your students will carry on the responsibility for Romania's present and future. So help us God!," Margareta said at the award ceremony.

USAMV Rector Cornel Catoi said that it is a special privilege for USMV to be able to honour Margareta.

"USAMV has the privilege to honour today Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, as a sign of deep gratitude for the contribution of the Royal House of Romania to the independence, integration and modernisation of the country, as well as of special appreciation for the assiduous continuation of this noble, hope-giving mission as the current sovereign of the House of Romania. (...) 90 years ago, also in October, October 27, 1932, King Carol II together with the future King Mihai I of Romania ennobled the opening of this building and this hall," said Catoi.