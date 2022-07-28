Maria Magdalena Pantiru brings Romania first medal during U-17 World Wrestling Championnship

Maria Magdalena Pantiru ensured Romania its first medal during the World Wrestling Championship U-17 in Rome, after qualifying in the finals for the 65 kg category.

The Romanian athlete won the preliminaries by dispatching Dutch player Reka Julia van Os, won against Finnish Nella Maia Matleena Honkaniemi during the eighths, dominated Egyptian Mouda Badawi Hamed Ahmed Hamdoun during the quarters, achieved victory against Viktoria Foeldesiova (Slovakia) during the semi-finals and will face off Japanese Anju Sato in the finals.

In the 49 kg. category Ana Maria Gianina Rotaru lost in the preliminaries against Azeri Ruzanna Mammadova, and will face off Viktoria Ivaylova Boinova once more during the re-qualifications.

Also on Wednesday, Ionut Mereuta was defeated by Azeri Huseyn Savadov during the bronze medal match, for the 45 kg category, in the Greco-Roman wrestling event and placed 5th.

Another three Romanian athletes will evolve in the competition: Diana Luminita Voiculescu (40 kg category), Alexandra Voiculescu (46 kg category) and Sabina Nicolae Petrache (61 kg category).AGERPRES