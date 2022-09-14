Maria Marica wins Violin Section of George Enescu International Competition

Maria Marica won the "George Enescu 2022" International Competition, followed by Romanian Stefan Aprodu and French Gregoire Torossian on the second and third position.

The Jury of the Violin Section at the 2022 edition of the Enescu Competition is made of: Dmitry Sitkovetsky (President of the Jury), Remus Azoitei, David Grimal, Frank Huang, Simon James, Paul Kantor, Silvia Marcovici, Igor Petrushevski and Krzysztof Wegrzyn.

Maria Marica studied the violin from the age of seven and is currently under the tutelage of David Grimal, at the University of Music in Saarbrucken, told Agerpres.

She had concerts and recitals in Romania France, Italy, Germany and the United States and is a laureate of several competitions in Romania.

She performed in chamber ensembles with renowned musicians such as Marc Coppey, Philippe Cassard, David Grimal, Frans Helmerson, Boris Brovtsyn, Sergey Malov, Victor Julien-Laferriere and Solenne Paidassi.

She is a member of the Les Dissonances Ensemble and was also a member of the Romanian Youth Orchestra, with whom she had the chance to perform in halls such as Musikverein Vienna, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Philharmonic in Paris, Konzerthaus Berlin.

Maria was supported in the past by the Constance et Andrei Rhoe Foundation and MOL Romania and is currently financially supported by a German state scholarship.

Two Romanians and a Frenchman took to the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum on Tuesday evening, from 6.00 pm, in the final of the Violin Section of the "George Enescu" International Competition 2022, with works by Brahms and Tchaikovsky. The final, consisting of three concerts with the extraordinary participation of the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Wilson Hermanto, took place in the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum.

In the semifinals of the Violin Section, which took place on September 10 and 11, at the Romanian Athenaeum, there were 12 competitors, from among whom the jury chose three finalists on Sunday: Stefan Aprodu (Romania), Maria Marica (Romania) and Gregoire Torossian (France).

Stefan Aprodu and Maria Marica chose as their repertoire the Concerto in D major for violin and orchestra op. 77 by Johannes Brahms, one of the most famous violin concertos in the history of music.

The third competitor, Gregoire Torossian, performed the Concerto in D major for violin and orchestra op. 35 by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the most famous violin concertos, but also one of the most difficult from a technical point of view.

The 18th edition of the "George Enescu" International Competition takes place in Bucharest, between September 4 and 18.