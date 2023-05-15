Maritime vessel, two surveillance boats with Coast Guard will continue rescue missions in Mediterranean

A maritime vessel and two port surveillance and control boats with the Coast Guard will participate for two months, in the Mediterranean Sea, in an international Frontex mission to save human lives in danger, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The maritime vessel MAI 1107 belonging to the Coast Guard, with 28 crew members, will leave for two months on an international Frontex mission THEMIS 2023 which will take place in the Mediterranean Sea .

Also, two other surveillance and port control boats, MAI 3064 and MAI 3067 of the Coast Guard, with 16 border police officers on board, will join the mission in the Mediterranean, between May 17 and June 6.

According to the IGPF, the three ships will continue the missions of the maritime patrol vessel MAI 1106 and the port surveillance and control boat MAI 3066, which are deployed in Catania and Pantelleria until May 22.

"They supported the Italian authorities in controlling migration flows at the maritime borders of the European Union, they carried out surveillance missions and the interception of some boats, resulting in rescuing 684 people in danger," the quoted source mentions.

The main objective of the THEMIS joint operation is to support the Italian authorities in the surveillance and control of the maritime borders of the European Union, as well as the search and rescue of persons in distress at sea.