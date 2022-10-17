Market share of almost 21pct of Romania's registration of eco cars, in first nine months of 2022 (APIA)

Romania's new vehicle registrations increased by 8.1pct, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the similar interval of 2021, with eco cars registering a jump of 89pct and a market share of 20.9pct, according to the data published on Monday by the Association of Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA), told Agerpres.

On the national market, the Top 10 brands, passenger cars and commercial vehicles, is led by Dacia - with 27,992 units, followed by Ford (9,332), Toyota (8,223), Renault (7,677), Hyundai (7,473), Volkswagen (6,818), Skoda (6,405), Mercedes Benz (5,367), Peugeot (3,232) and BMW (2,209).

In terms of the market share, the SUV segment ranks first, with 43.8pct, up 0.2pct compared to 2021, followed by C-Class (25.8pct, -2.3pct) and B-Class (18.2pct, -2.6pct).

According to the quoted source, depending on the type of fuel of registered cars, in the first nine months of this year, petrol engines registered a 2.1pct decrease compared to the similar period of the previous year, up to a share of 65.1pct. Diesel engines cars registered a decrease of 6.8pct Y-o-Y, with a share of 14pct of the total registrations.

On the other hand, electric cars (100% and plug-in hybrids), as well as full hybrid ones (which also have electric propulsion without charging from an external source), registered a market share of 20.9pct, which exceeds by 6.9pct and 6,534 units the share held by diesel engines.

Overall, full electric cars have a share of 8.2pct of the market, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to 2021 when they represented only 2.2pct.